Songwriting competition added to Deer Creek Fiddler's Connection

For the first time in their 46 year history, the Deer Creek Fiddler's Convention in Westminster, MD has added a songwriting competition to their offerings for 2017. In addition to contests for bands and individual instrumentalists, in categories for bluegrass, old time, and Celtic musicians, the festival will offer prizes for songwriters competing Sunday, June 4. Songs will be performed on stage with an accompanist by the writer, with no more than three in total in the case of multiple writers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.