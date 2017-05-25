Songwriting competition added to Deer...

Songwriting competition added to Deer Creek Fiddler's Connection

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

For the first time in their 46 year history, the Deer Creek Fiddler's Convention in Westminster, MD has added a songwriting competition to their offerings for 2017. In addition to contests for bands and individual instrumentalists, in categories for bluegrass, old time, and Celtic musicians, the festival will offer prizes for songwriters competing Sunday, June 4. Songs will be performed on stage with an accompanist by the writer, with no more than three in total in the case of multiple writers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13) Apr '17 Mdawn 20
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
melissa pavlovec (Jan '13) Mar '17 Beavrbush 17
Tim Bagley Jan '17 Greywater 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14) Oct '16 Musikologist 6
Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12) Aug '16 JwbSr 3
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Westminster, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC