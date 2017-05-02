School superintendent who sued her sc...

School superintendent who sued her school board agrees to step down

1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Renee Foose, superintendent in Howard County since 2012, has been at odds with her school board and sued the board in January. A school superintendent in Maryland who sued the school board in her high-performing suburban district has reached an agreement to step down from the top job three years before she completes her contract.

