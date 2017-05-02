School superintendent who sued her school board agrees to step down
Renee Foose, superintendent in Howard County since 2012, has been at odds with her school board and sued the board in January. A school superintendent in Maryland who sued the school board in her high-performing suburban district has reached an agreement to step down from the top job three years before she completes her contract.
