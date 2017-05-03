Man charged after allegedly threateni...

Man charged after allegedly threatening to turn community college into 'pile of bricks'

Craig Anthony Mullineaux, 41, of the 1300 block of Bachman Valley Road, has been charged with arson threat after an incident Monday at the school. At about 12:28 p.m., a deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office was advised of a possible bomb threat at Carroll Community College, 601 Washington Road in Westminster, according to the charging documents.

