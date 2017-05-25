Knorr Brake to add 200 jobs in Carrol...

Knorr Brake to add 200 jobs in Carroll County expansion

Knorr Brake Company is expanding its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations in Carroll County and adding 200 new jobs over the next six years, the company announced Thursday. The company will invest $2.2 million and add approximately 30,000 square-feet of space to its facility at 1 Arthur Peck Drive in the Westminster Technology Park.

