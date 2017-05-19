Britain investigating 'network' alleg...

Britain investigating 'network' allegedly behind Manchester bombing

1 hr ago

British security forces raided a building Wednesday in central Manchester as they investigated "a network" of people allegedly behind the city's concert bombing. Hundreds of soldiers were sent to secure key sites across the country, including Buckingham Palace and the British Parliament at Westminster.

