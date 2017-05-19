19 Confirmed Dead, Manchester Police Say Ariana Grande Concert...
At an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, an explosion has killed 19 people, and 50 more have been seriously wounded. At this time, Manchester police are investigating the explosion, and say that until they get information that refutes it, that they are calling it a terrorist incident.
