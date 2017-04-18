You May Never Look At Peeps The Same Way Again
However, they can be quite a tasteful medium for artistic expression, as an arts center in Westminster, Maryland, is demonstrating. From now until April 19, the Carroll County Arts Council is hosting its 10th annual PEEPshow, an event where people are whetting their artistic appetites by making sculptures using the marshmallow-like candies.
