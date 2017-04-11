Smoke from Howard County trash fire seen from Mount Airy

Smoke from Howard County trash fire s...

The Mount Airy fire company investigated a large plume of smoke Tuesday evening, but it was ultimately traced to a trash fire in Howard County. At about 5:21 p.m., the fire company received reports of a large plume of black smoke visible from the International House of Pancakes on Twin Arch Road and went to investigate, according to Public Information Officer Doug Alexander.

