Smoke from Howard County trash fire seen from Mount Airy
The Mount Airy fire company investigated a large plume of smoke Tuesday evening, but it was ultimately traced to a trash fire in Howard County. At about 5:21 p.m., the fire company received reports of a large plume of black smoke visible from the International House of Pancakes on Twin Arch Road and went to investigate, according to Public Information Officer Doug Alexander.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr 4
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar 30
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC