Nashville Singer-Songwriter Blake Ruby Releases Introspective EP
Blake Ruby, an artist and multi-instrumentalist who attends Belmont University in Nashville, released "Not I," a personal and introspective EP, on April 6 replete with tight grooves, haunting melodies and intricate instrumentation. "I was very intentional about each instrument having a purpose and not just filling space," said Ruby.
