Md. woman pleads guilty to sexually a...

Md. woman pleads guilty to sexually abusing 2 children

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The York Daily Record

Holly Greiner, 31, of Westminster, Maryland, who's free on $2,500 unsecured bail, is set to be sentenced on July 24. Her husband, Robert, is serving about 67 to 134 years in prison. If a plea agreement is accepted, Holly Greiner, 31, of Westminster, Maryland, would serve five to 15 years in prison.

