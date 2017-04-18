Md. woman pleads guilty to sexually abusing 2 children
Holly Greiner, 31, of Westminster, Maryland, who's free on $2,500 unsecured bail, is set to be sentenced on July 24. Woman pleads to sexually abusing 2 children in Hanover area Holly Greiner, 31, of Westminster, Maryland, who's free on $2,500 unsecured bail, is set to be sentenced on July 24. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pz9Drj Holly Greiner, 31, of Westminster, Maryland, who's free on $2,500 unsecured bail, is set to be sentenced on July 24. Her husband, Robert, is serving about 67 to 134 years in prison. If a plea agreement is accepted, Holly Greiner, 31, of Westminster, Maryland, would serve five to 15 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr 4
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC