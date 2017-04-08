Maryland 'Peep Show' Celebrates Sweet Treats
People tend to either love them or hate them, and it seems like the town of Westminster, Maryland, loves them. The 10th annual Peep Show took center stage at the Carroll County Arts Council in Maryland this weekend.
