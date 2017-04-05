Maryland man accused of hiding runaway West Manheim Township teen
WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa - A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he was caught hiding a runaway West Manheim Township teen in his home last month. Richard J. Hood Jr., 23, of Mechanicsville, is charged with concealment of whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr 4
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar 30
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC