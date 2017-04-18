Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory

Traffic will be directed by the work crew. Saturday from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. * Baltimore City: HEAVY DUTY MOBILE CRAN WORK St. Paul Street between Madison and Monument Streets will be CLOSED on Saturday from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. * Baltimore City: HEAVY DUTY MOBILE CRAN WORK Wolfe Street between Madison and Monument Streets - ONE LANE WILL BE OPEN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.