Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory

DETOUR: I-95 NORTHBOUND to I-395 NORTHBOUND , exit onto Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, LEFT turn at the end of the ramp to Lee Street, RIGHT turn on Russell Street * Baltimore City: MAINTENANCE WORK Ramp from I-95 NORTHBOUND to Washington Boulevard will be CLOSED on Sunday from 6 a.m. until 12 noon. RIGHT lane CLOSED around-the-clock.

