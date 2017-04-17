Car crashes into house in Taneytown incident
A woman was taken to Carroll Hospital with minor injuries after her vehicle struck a house Monday afternoon in Taneytown. Sgt. Brian Dayton, of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, said a woman was driving a vehicle in the 3500 block of Harney Road in Taneytown when she lost control of the car and hit a house.
