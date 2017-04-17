Car crashes into house in Taneytown i...

Car crashes into house in Taneytown incident

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A woman was taken to Carroll Hospital with minor injuries after her vehicle struck a house Monday afternoon in Taneytown. Sgt. Brian Dayton, of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, said a woman was driving a vehicle in the 3500 block of Harney Road in Taneytown when she lost control of the car and hit a house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13) Apr 4 Mdawn 20
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar 30 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
melissa pavlovec (Jan '13) Mar 30 Beavrbush 17
Tim Bagley Jan '17 Greywater 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14) Oct '16 Musikologist 6
Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12) Aug '16 JwbSr 3
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Westminster, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 280,377,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC