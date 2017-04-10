Cafe redefines soup kitchen in Carroll County
With its fresh paint, high-end touches and homemade food, this new bistro on Hahn Road in Westminster breaks the mold for soup kitchens. "When it comes to a soup kitchen in general, there's a stigma that kind of goes along with it where it's just kind of this cold, dull kind of place where people stand in line and they're just kind of being slopped things on a tray," said Christian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr 4
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar 30
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC