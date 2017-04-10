Cafe redefines soup kitchen in Carrol...

Cafe redefines soup kitchen in Carroll County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

With its fresh paint, high-end touches and homemade food, this new bistro on Hahn Road in Westminster breaks the mold for soup kitchens. "When it comes to a soup kitchen in general, there's a stigma that kind of goes along with it where it's just kind of this cold, dull kind of place where people stand in line and they're just kind of being slopped things on a tray," said Christian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13) Apr 4 Mdawn 20
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar 30 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
melissa pavlovec (Jan '13) Mar 30 Beavrbush 17
Tim Bagley Jan '17 Greywater 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14) Oct '16 Musikologist 6
Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12) Aug '16 JwbSr 3
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westminster, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC