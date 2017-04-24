Antoinette and Sakena Martin to perform at McDaniel College
Antoinette Martin and Sakena Martin, seniors at McDaniel College, will perform as part of The Madrigal Singers during "An Evening of Madrigals" Monday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m., in Baker Chapel at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Md. Under the direction of Margaret Boudreaux, director of choral activities, The Madrigal Singers are the premier vocal ensemble at McDaniel College.
