Animal Advocates of Carroll County founder charged with animal cruelty

The president/founder of Animal Advocates of Carroll County has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty after Animal Control was allegedly sent to her house about a sick cat. Laura Shenk, of the 2600 block of S. Marston Road in New Windsor, was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, one count of animal cruelty, three counts of animal cruelty failure: provide, one count of obstructing and hindering and three counts of failing to provide a proper dog shelter, according to electronic court records.

