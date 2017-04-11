Animal Advocates of Carroll County founder charged with animal cruelty
The president/founder of Animal Advocates of Carroll County has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty after Animal Control was allegedly sent to her house about a sick cat. Laura Shenk, of the 2600 block of S. Marston Road in New Windsor, was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, one count of animal cruelty, three counts of animal cruelty failure: provide, one count of obstructing and hindering and three counts of failing to provide a proper dog shelter, according to electronic court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|Apr 4
|Mdawn
|20
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|melissa pavlovec (Jan '13)
|Mar 30
|Beavrbush
|17
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC