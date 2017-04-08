Advocates 'Walk a Mile in her Shoes' ...

Advocates 'Walk a Mile in her Shoes' to support fight against rape, sexual assault

More than 200 survivors, supporters and advocates took to the streets Saturday morning to speak out against rape and sexual assault at the annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser. As the marchers made their way along Main Street, passing by those waiting to get into the PEEPshow and participants in Westminster's annual Easter egg hunt, pedestrians stopped to cheer on the message as cars driving by honked their horns in support.

