Westminster HS evacuated for bomb threat
An 18-year-old who allegedly used a cell phone to call in a threat to Naples High School on Thursday was nabbed thanks to the very same device. The caller to the school's main phone number claimed three explosive packages were on campus and could explode in one hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|in search of info (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|sundance1
|4
|4th of july (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Drew1277
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC