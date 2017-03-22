Toddler dies in Taneytown fire
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fatal fire in the 100 block of W. Baltimore St. Officials believe two toddlers were in an attic space of the two-story house. One of the toddlers, age unknown, was able to escape, but a 2-year-old female died in the fire, said Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Bruce Bouch.
