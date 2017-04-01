Reisterstown man arrested after allegedly drowning dog

A Reisterstown man was held without bail Monday for allegedly drowning a dog that was found dead in Liberty Reservoir in February. Anthony Michael Muniz, 36, of the 300 block of Timber Grove Road, Reisterstown, is charged with one felony count of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment, one count of trespassing and six other misdemeanor charges related to animal cruelty or abandonment, according to electronic court records.

