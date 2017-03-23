Mid-Atlantic region prepares for late-season snowstorm
The mid-Atlantic is preparing for a late-season storm that is expected to bring significant snowfall to much of the region. Crews are already pretreating roads around the region in anticipation of snow that's expected to start falling Monday evening.
