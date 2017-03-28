McDaniel Theatre Students Perform Original Work Next Month
Mc Daniel Coll ege theatre arts students present the world premiere of "In order to form a MORE PERFECT UNION," an original ensemble-devised work. Free and open to the public, performances are Wednesday, April 12-Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m., in WMC Alumni Hall at Mc Daniel Coll ege, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Md.
