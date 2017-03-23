Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory

Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

The Shamrock 5K Run will start at the intersection of Charles and Mulberry Streets beginning at 1:15 p.m. Runners will head SOUTH on Charles Street, turn RIGHT on Conway Street, turn RIGHT on Light Street and the LEFT on Key Highway. Runners will turn around at Jackson Street and then head WEST on Key Highway, turn RIGHT on Light Street and then RIGHT on Pratt Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13) 16 hr CooperTA 19
Tim Bagley Jan '17 Greywater 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14) Oct '16 Musikologist 6
Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12) Aug '16 JwbSr 3
WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16) Jul '16 Peg Murray 3
in search of info (Jul '16) Jul '16 sundance1 4
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Westminster, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC