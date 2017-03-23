Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory
The Shamrock 5K Run will start at the intersection of Charles and Mulberry Streets beginning at 1:15 p.m. Runners will head SOUTH on Charles Street, turn RIGHT on Conway Street, turn RIGHT on Light Street and the LEFT on Key Highway. Runners will turn around at Jackson Street and then head WEST on Key Highway, turn RIGHT on Light Street and then RIGHT on Pratt Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clifford Hoyt accident? (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|CooperTA
|19
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|in search of info (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|sundance1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC