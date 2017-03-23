Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory

O'Donnell Street will be CLOSED BOTH WAYS and PARKING PROHITED between Linwood Avenue to Potomac Street until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 19th. EASTBOUND O'Donnell Street will be CLOSED between Kenwood and Linwood Avenues on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. South Curley Street will be CLOSED and PARKING PROHIBITED on either side of O'Donnell Square, between Dillon and Elliott Streets until 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 19th.

