Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory

O'Donnell Street will be CLOSED BOTH WAYS and PARKING PROHITED between Linwood Avenue to Potomac Street until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 19th. EASTBOUND O'Donnell Street will be CLOSED between Kenwood and Linwood Avenues on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. South Curley Street will be CLOSED and PARKING PROHIBITED on either side of O'Donnell Square, between Dillon and Elliott Streets until 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 19th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.