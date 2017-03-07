Death Notices for March 7, 2017
Edgar N. Meredith: Visitation 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. today, Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead. Service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester.
