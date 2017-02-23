Westminster rally is latest push back against school decision ban on 'We The People' posters
Westminster High School alumni are organizing a rally next week to protest a decision by Carroll County schools to remove posters from classrooms that officials said were political in nature. They scheduled their Rally for Diversity for March 3 outside the county's Board of Education - the latest protest after teachers at the high school were told last week to remove "We the People" posters they had hung in classrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
