Westminster rally is latest push back against school decision ban on 'We The People' posters

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Westminster High School alumni are organizing a rally next week to protest a decision by Carroll County schools to remove posters from classrooms that officials said were political in nature. They scheduled their Rally for Diversity for March 3 outside the county's Board of Education - the latest protest after teachers at the high school were told last week to remove "We the People" posters they had hung in classrooms.

