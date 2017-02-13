Westminster Police Investigate Sexual...

Westminster Police Investigate Sexual Assault At McDaniel

Friday Feb 10 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

McDaniel College and Westminster Police are stepping up patrols on and near campus after a student was sexually assaulted early Friday, college officials say. Campus safety personnel responded at around 12:19 a.m. to the report.

