Westminster man arrested in relation to gun shots, stolen firearm

Jacob Tyler Smith, 18, of the 2800 block of Old Manchester Road, was charged with theft of less than $1,000, possession of a firearm as a minor, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. Smith is currently being held without bond, after a bail review hearing Monday, and has a trial date set for April 4, according to electronic court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.