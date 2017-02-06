Westminster man arrested in relation ...

Westminster man arrested in relation to gun shots, stolen firearm

Jacob Tyler Smith, 18, of the 2800 block of Old Manchester Road, was charged with theft of less than $1,000, possession of a firearm as a minor, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. Smith is currently being held without bond, after a bail review hearing Monday, and has a trial date set for April 4, according to electronic court records.

