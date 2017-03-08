Texas High School Tells Teachers to R...

Texas High School Tells Teachers to REMOVE 'Anti-Trump' Diversity Posters

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Gateway Pundit

A Texas high school has taken a stand to end politics in the classroom so students can focus on learning without being indoctrinated by their teachers. Teachers at Westminster High School in Carroll County were told to remove anti-Trump posters from their classrooms last week according to CBS Baltimore .

