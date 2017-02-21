Online fundraiser started after posters removed from Westminster HS classrooms
A Westminster High School alumna has raised more than $5,000 in two days through a GoFundMe campaign to help students at the school pay for T-shirts depicting the same image that appeared on posters teachers at the high school were told to remove from classrooms. Last week, a few teachers were told to remove "We the People" posters they had hung in their classrooms.
