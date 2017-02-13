Fire Marshal investigating Westminste...

Fire Marshal investigating Westminster chair fire

It took four firefighters from the Westminster fire company about 1 minute to bring the fire under control at a home on the 300 block of Stacy Lee Drive, in Westminster, a patio chair having caught fire sometime around 9:06 p.m. that night. The fire originated from the chair, according to a news release from the Fire Marshal, was discovered by the occupant of the home and did an estimated $50 in damages.

