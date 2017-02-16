Baltimore County man arrested in conn...

Baltimore County man arrested in connection with Taneytown thefts

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Prince George's County man has been arrested in Baltimore County and allegedly linked with recent thefts of items from cars in Taneytown. Michael Terrell Boone, 26, of the 700 block of Capitol Heights Boulevard, has been charged with two counts of theft, one of $1,000 or less and the other of $100 or less, according to electronic court files.

