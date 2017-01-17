Westminster Woman Found Guilty Of Pos...

Westminster Woman Found Guilty Of Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Prosecutors said in a statement that Jasmine Foster faces four years in prison and five years of supervised probation once released. Police said previously that off-duty Maryland Transportation officer Michael Serrano witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction in broad daylight as he was having dinner with his wife at Paradiso's Pizzeria located at 7 Locust Lane in Westminster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

