the Vagina Monologues Coming to McDaniel College This February

Friday Jan 20

Mc Daniel Coll ege students perform Eve Ensler 's celebrated play, "The Vagina Monologues," on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in WMC Alumni Hall at Mc Daniel Coll ege, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Md. This is the 14th year that the play has been performed at McDaniel.

Westminster, MD

