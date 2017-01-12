St Albans start 2017 by taking Cambri...

St Albans start 2017 by taking Cambridge University to school

Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Daily Millbury

By Neil Metcalfe St Albans Hockey Club men kicked off 2017 in fine form with a 3-1 win against Cambridge University at Oaklands on Saturday. Following a number of postponed games due to frozen pitches the 1st X1's win puts them third in the East of England Premier League with two games in hand.The 3rds won 4-0 against Hampstead Westminster with two goals from Andrew Tyler and one each for Jack Kelly and Scott App while the 5ths beat Berkhamsted 2-1.The 9ths continued their winning run with a 9-3 victory against Welwyn Garden City and there was draws for the Praetorians and Centurions against Hampstead Westminster and Chelmsford .

