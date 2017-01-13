Prosecutor: Taneytown man, 'unrepentant drug dealer' gets 20 years
A Taneytown man, whom a prosecutor called an "unrepentant drug dealer," was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute. Trevor Lamar Groomes, 31, formerly of the 100 block of Carnival Drive, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a narcotic with the intent to distribute during a Thursday afternoon hearing.
