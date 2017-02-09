Police Investigate Westminster Sexual...

Police Investigate Westminster Sexual Assault

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Westminster Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Tahoma Farm Road and Long Valley Road. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officers contacted the adult female victim who reported that she was approached by a lone male while walking her don on a footpath.

