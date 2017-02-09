Police Investigate Westminster Sexual Assault
Westminster Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Tahoma Farm Road and Long Valley Road. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officers contacted the adult female victim who reported that she was approached by a lone male while walking her don on a footpath.
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Bagley
|Jan '17
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|in search of info (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|sundance1
|4
|4th of july (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Drew1277
|1
