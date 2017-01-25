One Adult And Juvenile Arrested Follo...

One Adult And Juvenile Arrested Following Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle

Saturday Jan 7

One adult and one juvenile were arrested on Friday after the vehicle that they stole collided into numerous objects following a police chase. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office received a report at approximately 4:24 a.m. on Friday morning that a vehicle, a dark blue 2012 Nissan Altima, had been stolen overnight from a Westminster residence.

