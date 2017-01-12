Carroll County teen killed in crash
The second day back at Winters Mill High School in Westminster during the new year brought the pain of loss and grief from the first, after news spread of the death of 17-year old Makenzee George. "This is the worst news that a community... First of all, the parents... our hearts go out to the parents," said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Steve Johnson with the Carroll County Schools.
