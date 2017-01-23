Anne Arundel Dermatology Management acquires Maryland Dermatology Associates
Anne Arundel Dermatology Management , a portfolio company of New MainStream Capital , announced today that it has acquired Maryland Dermatology Associates, LLC . Founded by Dr. Juris Germanas, MDA has been providing general, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services to the Westminster, MD area for over seven years.
