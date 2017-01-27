7 drug overdoses reported Friday morning
At least seven drug overdoses occurred in Carroll County between 10 a.m. and noon Friday, likely indicating especially potent illegal drugs in the area that are more likely to cause an overdose. The Carroll County Health Department issued a "Community Overdose Alert" around 1:30 p.m. Friday warning about the presence of the drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|in search of info (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|sundance1
|4
|4th of july (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Drew1277
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC