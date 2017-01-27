7 drug overdoses reported Friday morning

7 drug overdoses reported Friday morning

At least seven drug overdoses occurred in Carroll County between 10 a.m. and noon Friday, likely indicating especially potent illegal drugs in the area that are more likely to cause an overdose. The Carroll County Health Department issued a "Community Overdose Alert" around 1:30 p.m. Friday warning about the presence of the drugs.

