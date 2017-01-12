12 STEPS, One-Man Show on the Addiction of Theatre, Set for McDaniel
Richard Sautter, adjunct lecturer in theatre arts at Mc Daniel Coll ege, performs his one-man show, "12 Steps," on Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., in WMC Alumni Hall at Mc Daniel Coll ege, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Md. An informal question-and-answer session with Sautter will take place following the show.
