Woman dies in crash on Route 140 in Carroll Co.

Tuesday Dec 19

On Dec. 19th at 11:17 a.m., two cars were traveling southbound on Route 140. The driver of a 2005 Volkswagen Beetle, identified as 20-year-old Alyssa Brown, slowed or stopped to make left turn onto Tyrone Road when she was hit from behind by 18-year-old Karly Livermore, both of Westminster.

