Westminster man held without bond after allegedly strangling woman up to 10 times
A Westminster man is being held without bond after he allegedly strangled a woman up to 10 times over the course of five hours. Michael Adrian Smith, 25, of the unit block of Union Street, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count each of second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and false imprisonment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov 24
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|in search of info
|Jul '16
|sundance1
|4
|4th of july
|Jun '16
|Drew1277
|1
|Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC