Westminster man held without bond aft...

Westminster man held without bond after allegedly strangling woman up to 10 times

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Westminster man is being held without bond after he allegedly strangled a woman up to 10 times over the course of five hours. Michael Adrian Smith, 25, of the unit block of Union Street, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count each of second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and false imprisonment.

