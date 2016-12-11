Vendor market raises funds for Ellicott City flood victims
Maureen Sweeney Smith, executive director of the Ellicott City Partnership, browsed the wares of more than 60 vendors Sunday at the Carroll County Agriculture Center. The Holiday Market and Arts Festival fundraiser was one of the more than 600 events that have been held in the last four months to help Ellicott City flood victims.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov 24
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|in search of info
|Jul '16
|sundance1
|4
|4th of july
|Jun '16
|Drew1277
|1
|Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|5
