See our picks for photos of the year

Photos at the unveiling of the new Baltimore Water Taxi which is a collaboration between Sagamore Ventures and Maritime Applied Physics Corporation. . Nelson Patterson, senior technician at Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, welds the hull of one of the new water taxi's at the unveiling of the new Baltimore Water Taxi which is a collaboration between Sagamore Ventures and Maritime Applied Physics Corporation.

