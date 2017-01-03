Revolution Motor Works Hosts Family Service Day
Local business owners Jorge Gilligan and Jason Garrish, of Revolution Motor Works, 3306 Baltimore Blvd., Finksburg, took part in Family Service Day Keeping Cars Kickin' on Oct. 15. Revolution Motor Works was closed to the public to provide general automotive maintenance and car-care education at no charge to families in the Finksburg community that need help caring for their vehicles. Families were pre-selected and referred by Big Brother Big Sister of Westminster.
