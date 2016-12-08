Police: Man stole vacuum cleaners from local Walmart, Target
Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday, Dec. 6, after he allegedly stole several Dyson vacuum cleaners from the Westminster Target and the Mount Airy Walmart. Robert Chester Vickers, 40, of the 300 block of Brick Meeting House Road in Rising Sun, was charged with one count each of theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000, theft between $1,000 and $10,000, and conspiracy to commit theft between $1,000 and $10,000, according to electronic records.
